Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) Short Interest Update

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the November 28th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. 216,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,980. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 69.78% and a negative net margin of 302.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blink Charging stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of Blink Charging as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.