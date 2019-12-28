Blocknet (BLOCK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,070.00

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00008256 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and $4,070.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 211.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000219 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,389,937 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

