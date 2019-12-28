Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 735.7% from the November 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BDR stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Blonder Tongue Labs has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.51.

Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter.

Blonder Tongue Labs Company Profile

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices.

