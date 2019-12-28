Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) Short Interest Update

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the November 28th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BCRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of BCRH opened at $6.87 on Friday. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20.

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Blue Capital Reinsurance had a negative net margin of 88.21% and a negative return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 855,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,849 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 18.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

