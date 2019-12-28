Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.19

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.19 and traded as high as $1.19. Blueknight Energy Partners shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 3,523 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.76 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%.

In related news, CFO D Andrew Woodward bought 50,000 shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,337.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 12.9% in the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,472,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 281,790 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,483,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

