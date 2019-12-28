BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Short Interest Update

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the November 28th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of BlueLinx stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. 125,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,602. BlueLinx has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.50.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $678.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlueLinx will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BlueLinx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

In other news, insider Shyam K. Reddy acquired 5,500 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $100,155.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,822.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis acquired 11,900 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $188,139.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 160,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,018.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,900 shares of company stock worth $309,594 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 120,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

