Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Senior Officer Patrick Dean Burns Sells 1,379 Shares

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Senior Officer Patrick Dean Burns sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.68, for a total transaction of C$64,371.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$383,476.20.

Shares of BEI.UN stock opened at C$46.63 on Friday. Boardwalk REIT has a 12 month low of C$36.47 and a 12 month high of C$49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.94. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 14.96.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEI.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$49.25 to C$52.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research report on Monday, November 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$48.50 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$50.66.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

