Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.04

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and traded as low as $37.32. Boise Cascade shares last traded at $37.46, with a volume of 61,665 shares traded.

BCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average is $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.05.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Boise Cascade had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 17.47%.

In other Boise Cascade news, insider Stewart David bought 196,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $45,276.00. Also, CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 6,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $254,267.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,786.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,861. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,807,000 after acquiring an additional 259,027 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 7.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,927,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,191,000 after purchasing an additional 126,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 5.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 43,221 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,081,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 671,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 22,373 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

