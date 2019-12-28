Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) will announce $85.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.70 million to $90.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year sales of $315.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $308.10 million to $322.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $351.68 million, with estimates ranging from $336.40 million to $372.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bonanza Creek Energy.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $75.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.68 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 19.78%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BCEI stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $23.40. 145,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,093. The company has a market cap of $492.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Bonanza Creek Energy has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $26.75.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.