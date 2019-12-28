BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.86

Shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and traded as high as $2.04. BOS Better OnLine Sol shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get BOS Better OnLine Sol alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41.

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. BOS Better OnLine Sol had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BOS Better OnLine Sol stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of BOS Better OnLine Sol as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOS Better OnLine Sol Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOSC)

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for BOS Better OnLine Sol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOS Better OnLine Sol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.