Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on January 15th

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of -72.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $118.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

