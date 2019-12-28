Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,716,971 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 1,564,544 shares.The stock last traded at $15.71 and had previously closed at $15.63.

BDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $145.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 24.28%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $250,461.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 196,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,016,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel A. Palazzo sold 14,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $219,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,295.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,747,772. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,838 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,434,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,368,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,051 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,469,000 after purchasing an additional 764,650 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,699,000. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

