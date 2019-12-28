Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRFS. HSBC upgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut BRF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BRF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,081,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BRF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 240,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. BRF has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.69.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. BRF had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRF will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

