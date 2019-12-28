Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Short Interest Down 23.6% in December

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 74,320,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the November 28th total of 97,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,684,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,017,494. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $104.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average is $51.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

