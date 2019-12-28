Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 600.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NASDAQ BRMK opened at $12.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 52.88. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRMK shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

