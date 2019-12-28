Brokerages Anticipate Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Digi International posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $64.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Digi International from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digi International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

DGII stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.36. 100,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,309. Digi International has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $1,726,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,850 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Digi International by 162.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Digi International by 288.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Digi International by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Digi International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

