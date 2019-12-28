Brokerages Anticipate EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCORE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.18). EMCORE posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EMCORE.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

EMKR opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $89.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMKR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 91,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,142 shares during the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

