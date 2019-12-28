Brokerages Anticipate IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) to report sales of $37.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IMPINJ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.00 million and the lowest is $37.80 million. IMPINJ posted sales of $34.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMPINJ will report full-year sales of $149.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.80 million to $150.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $172.89 million, with estimates ranging from $169.00 million to $175.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IMPINJ.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PI. ValuEngine cut IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,500 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $332,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,193,784.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,000 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $91,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,948 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in IMPINJ by 44.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,269,000 after purchasing an additional 300,788 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in IMPINJ by 61.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 796,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 304,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IMPINJ by 28.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 132,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IMPINJ by 58.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 180,513 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IMPINJ by 198.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 130,719 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PI stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,721. IMPINJ has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $40.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.90. The stock has a market cap of $599.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 2.58.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

