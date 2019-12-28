Brokerages Anticipate Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) to Post -$1.00 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.00) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.93). Revance Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($3.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.54) to ($2.97). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Revance Therapeutics.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,745.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Revance Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 375,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,333. The company has a market capitalization of $739.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after acquiring an additional 428,900 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,098,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,638,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,078,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 195,928 shares during the period. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 403,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 149,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

