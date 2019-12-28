Brokerages Anticipate Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) will report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.95. Victory Capital reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 142.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $214.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.80 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 28.63%.

VCTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.78.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Victory Capital has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Victory Capital by 331.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 41,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 617,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 781,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after buying an additional 10,836 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 12.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 93.2% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 721,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 348,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

