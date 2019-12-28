Brokerages Expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) has received an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $21.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.41 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned 1st Constitution Bancorp an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ FCCY opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $188.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.28. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $22.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $13.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.27 million. Research analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 529,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 12.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1,217.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 35.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

