Brokerages Expect Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) will report earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Balchem’s earnings. Balchem reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Balchem will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Balchem.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $158.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Balchem in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

BCPC traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.46. 64,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,535. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Balchem has a 12-month low of $74.74 and a 12-month high of $106.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Balchem’s payout ratio is 15.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Balchem by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Balchem by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Balchem by 1.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

