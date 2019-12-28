Brokerages Expect Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.77. Bryn Mawr Bank posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.45 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

BMTC stock opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.22. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $32.84 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $828.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMTC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 530.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

