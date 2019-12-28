Brokerages Expect Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) to announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Denny’s posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.62 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DENN. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CL King initiated coverage on Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

In related news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,138,057.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,691.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Denny’s by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth $1,292,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,509,000 after buying an additional 725,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Denny’s by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 35,180 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.77. 434,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,020. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.05. Denny’s has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $23.88.

Denny's

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

