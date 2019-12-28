Brokerages Expect Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) to Post $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) will report $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ICE. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Compass Point set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.54.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $279,009.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $927,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,241 shares of company stock valued at $2,922,324. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ICE opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $71.20 and a one year high of $95.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

