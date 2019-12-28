Brokerages Expect Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Microvision’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Microvision posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microvision will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Microvision.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. Microvision had a negative return on equity of 1,275.89% and a negative net margin of 574.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.63. Microvision has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.

In other news, Director Brian V. Turner acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 198,877 shares in the company, valued at $175,011.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,450. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Microvision by 230.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 92,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Microvision by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 41,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microvision by 117.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Microvision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

