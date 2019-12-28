Brokerages Expect Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Myomo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Myomo reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Myomo will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Myomo.

Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of MYO opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. Myomo has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

