Brokerages Expect TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S had a negative return on equity of 147.24% and a negative net margin of 390.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TLC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.

Shares of TLC stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $176.43 million and a PE ratio of -11.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $11.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) by 564.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,915 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

