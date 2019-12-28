Brokerages Expect TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TPG Specialty Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. TPG Specialty Lending reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TPG Specialty Lending.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.49% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

TPG Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 92,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,254. TPG Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 2.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,638,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,288,000 after buying an additional 126,900 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 13.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,237,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,955,000 after buying an additional 149,583 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 10.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 796,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,605,000 after purchasing an additional 77,978 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 17.0% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 643,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 93,567 shares during the period. Finally, Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 467,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

