Brokerages Expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) to Post $0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.20. Vanda Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $59.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 55.49%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

VNDA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 78,037 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 175,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

