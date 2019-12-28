Brokerages Set $33.33 Price Target for Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $33.33 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.58) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Oyster Point Pharma an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

OYST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:OYST opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. Oyster Point Pharma has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $27.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($8.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($7.59). On average, equities research analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Healthcare Strategic Growt Kkr bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,638,100.00. Also, Director Clare Ozawa bought 562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $9,573,750.00. Insiders have purchased 787,800 shares of company stock valued at $12,438,256 over the last quarter.

Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

