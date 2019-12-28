Brokerages Set Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) Price Target at $13.13

Shares of Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $10.00 target price on shares of Craft Brew Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Maxim Group cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Craft Brew Alliance in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of Craft Brew Alliance stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 125,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,726. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. Craft Brew Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $322.95 million, a P/E ratio of 78.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $50.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.88 million. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

