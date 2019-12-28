Brokerages Set DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Target Price at €33.87

Shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €33.87 ($39.38).

A number of research firms have issued reports on DWS. Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €39.50 ($45.93) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €31.71 ($36.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,023 shares. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 52 week low of €22.32 ($25.95) and a 52 week high of €34.18 ($39.74). The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €31.00 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a PE ratio of 15.47.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

