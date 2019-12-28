Brokerages Set Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Price Target at $48.33

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHEN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.09. 368,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $155.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.96 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.27. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,920,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,377,000 after purchasing an additional 338,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,535,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,694,000 after purchasing an additional 139,511 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 483,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 134,002 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 113,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

