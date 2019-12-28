Brokerages Set USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) PT at $73.67

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USNA. TheStreet raised USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $83,100.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $131,526.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,367 shares of company stock valued at $328,505 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,889,000 after acquiring an additional 968,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,611,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 271,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after buying an additional 31,396 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,458,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 212,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after buying an additional 137,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USNA opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $119.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.29.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

