Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc (BRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc (TSE:BRE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Brookfield Real Estate Services stock opened at C$14.72 on Friday. Brookfield Real Estate Services has a 52 week low of C$12.85 and a 52 week high of C$17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.60 million and a P/E ratio of 18.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.57.

Brookfield Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.57 million during the quarter.

About Brookfield Real Estate Services

Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc, doing business as Bridgemarq Real Estate Services, provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brands.

