Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Short Interest Update

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the November 28th total of 5,390,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

NYSE:BRO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.30. The company had a trading volume of 587,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,125. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $618.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 95.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

