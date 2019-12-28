BTC Lite Price Down 41.8% Over Last 7 Days (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 44.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. BTC Lite has a market cap of $21,895.00 and $37.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded 41.8% lower against the dollar. One BTC Lite token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.62 or 0.05886729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029656 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035925 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001901 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00001213 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite's total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org. BTC Lite's official message board is medium.com/@btclite. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

