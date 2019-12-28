Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the November 28th total of 4,150,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $294,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,353.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $454,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 34.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after buying an additional 133,239 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $1,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

BLDR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.45. 666,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $26.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLDR. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

