BWP Trust (BWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

BWP Trust (ASX:BWP) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from BWP Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.

BWP stock opened at A$4.09 ($2.90) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$3.96. BWP Trust has a 12-month low of A$3.48 ($2.47) and a 12-month high of A$4.33 ($3.07). The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 15.49.

Established and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in 1998, BWP Trust (BWP or the Trust) is a real estate investment trust investing in and managing commercial properties throughout Australia. The majority of the Trust's properties are large format retailing properties, in particular, Bunnings Warehouses, leased to Bunnings Group Limited (Bunnings).

