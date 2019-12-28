Bytom Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0665 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, LBank, OTCBTC and BitMart. Bytom has a total market cap of $66.69 million and $6.10 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytom has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00588156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011371 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009855 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000233 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000439 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, ZB.COM, LBank, Kucoin, Bibox, OKEx, BigONE, BitMart, Huobi, CoinTiger, CoinEx, RightBTC, OTCBTC, Gate.io, EXX, Neraex, FCoin, CoinEgg and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

