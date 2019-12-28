Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Short Interest Update

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the November 28th total of 4,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CADE shares. ValuEngine cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 150,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,324.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $329,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,387 shares of company stock valued at $606,140. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $441,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CADE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.93. 617,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,293. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Cadence Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $23.22.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $194.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

