Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (CCD) to Issue — Dividend of $0.13 on January 17th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd (NASDAQ:CCD) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of CCD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.34. 55,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,422. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Incm Fd

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

