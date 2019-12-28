Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Raymond James

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of CMBM opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

