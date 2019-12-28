Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1828 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

BATS FYLD opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $27.94.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.