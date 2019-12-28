Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2476 per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Cambria Global Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of NYSEARCA GMOM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,047. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36.

