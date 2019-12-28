Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0486 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of VAMO stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20. Cambria Value and Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $28.07.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Value and Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.