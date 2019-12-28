Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Short Interest Down 17.3% in December

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 329,200 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the November 28th total of 397,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Camden National stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.11. 36,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,690. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.79. Camden National has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $47.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 27.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAC shares. Raymond James started coverage on Camden National in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 3,142.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

