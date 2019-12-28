CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Sees Large Volume Increase

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,603,590 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 595% from the previous session’s volume of 230,797 shares.The stock last traded at $3.89 and had previously closed at $2.98.

CANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “positive” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

About CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

