Canaan Inc.’s (NYSE:CAN) Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 31st

Canaan’s (NYSE:CAN) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 31st. Canaan had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 21st. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $9.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NYSE CAN opened at $5.63 on Friday. Canaan has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.